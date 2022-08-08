Close menu

Conor Coady: Everton complete loan signing of England defender from Wolves

Conor Coady
Conor Coady has 10 England caps

Everton have completed the signing of England centre-back Conor Coady on a season-long loan.

Frank Lampard's Everton were short of defenders after losing Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury in their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

"As soon as I heard the interest I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I'm over the moon to join," Coady said.

The Merseyside-born 29-year-old will wear the number 30 shirt for Everton.

The Liverpool academy product was on the bench for the Wolves' first game of the season at Elland Road, with manager Bruno Lage preferring Max Kilman and Nathan Collins - the club's only summer signing so far - in a two-man central defence.

He moved to Wolves from Huddersfield in 2015 and has made over 300 appearances for the Molineux club.

Coady is Everton's fourth signing of the summer transfer window following fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves team-mate Rúben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

"As well as being one of the Premier League's most reliable defenders and an England international, his leadership skills will be of huge benefit to us," Lampard said.

Conor Coady compared to Everton defenders - 2021-22 Premier League season
PlayerGamesTacklesTackle successDuelsDuels wonOwn goalsInterceptionsClearances
Conor Coady (Wolves)383145.212265028139
James Tarkowski (Burnley)356569.2353242148183
Michael Keane (Everton)324654.4250156262128
Mason Holgate (Everton)253551.419411312693
Ben Godfrey (Everton)234768.118610401591
Yerry Mina (Everton)131283.3765101137
  • Comment posted by for11, today at 21:40

    I wonder who the scapegoat will be if things don’t go well…..get the bedsheets ready….again

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 21:40

    Everton buying another player who's career has topped out and the only way is down

    Some things never change

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 21:39

    Breaks my heart seeing this as a wolves fan. Incredible captain for this club. Think we may come to regret this and not too far into the future either

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 21:39

    Very good signing I reckon. Surprised others weren't intetested

  • Comment posted by Dixies60, today at 21:39

    Huge gamble by the Wolves boss. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it… but he has done. Martinez did the same for Everton in 2014/15, started meddling with the defence & bringing his own players in & it didn’t end well.

  • Comment posted by samueljx, today at 21:39

    I am a little bewildered by the transfer activity at Wolves this summer. It may come back to haunt them but they also may be banking on the fact there are likely 3 or 4 teams in a worse position than them. Risky business either way.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:39

    Everton have greater pulling power than Manchester United.

    Incredible signing completed in what like one day?

    John Murtough and Joel Glazer, please take note!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:38

    Perhaps, Cody prefers a relegation fight to a fight for an European place.
    Otherwise, what other reason can there be for this loan move?

  • Comment posted by SchizoCockney, today at 21:37

    I don't get this move for Wolves... I know Lage is trying out a different formation and doesn't rate Coady but he has been excellent for them as seen by his England call ups. At this point I honestly think Wolves are going to be in the relegation fight all season. Not sure there were too many options for Coady and only time will tell if things click at Everton under Lampard but all the best.

  • Comment posted by PatrickLFC, today at 21:37

    Agent Coady ?

    • Reply posted by Dixies60, today at 21:40

      Dixies60 replied:
      His family are all blues as is his 5 year old son, as he has noted in his interview today.

  • Comment posted by Dixies60, today at 21:37

    Fantastic signing. Everton now have Tarkowski & Coady at the back, 2 leaders & 2 of the most reliable PL central defenders in the past 3+ years. People predicting Everton to be in trouble are very wide of mark. Very comfortable in mid-table with a defence as solid as that. And not a penny spent on either of them - Tarkowski a free & Coady a loan. Great business by Everton - finally!

  • Comment posted by Ted, today at 21:37

    I remember Conor at BDTBL he was class, he's got even classier at Wolves. I'm lost for words that he's taken such a great step back in his career.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 21:36

    Really shocked Wolves wanted him gone. Makes no sense to me,

  • Comment posted by RedChris1970, today at 21:36

    Expect a Crossing Stanley Park quiz on BBC Sport tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by charliemoon, today at 21:36

    … and immediately transferred out of my FPL team!

  • Comment posted by Mr Smoke too much, today at 21:36

    Everton's best signing this season. With Tarkowski, they have a strong central defence.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:35

    Is it just me or does it seem Wolves are letting players go left, right and centre this summer?
    Hope this is part of some plan and not just a way to reduce salaries and increase funds.

  • Comment posted by SBandy1, today at 21:35

    Wolves captain leaving to Everton on loan?!

    Strange one.

  • Comment posted by bazzy147, today at 21:35

    GOING DOWN!

  • Comment posted by pythefirst, today at 21:35

    Think most of the Everton fans would have preferred a striker no? Unless they are sticking him up top...

    • Reply posted by samueljx, today at 21:37

      samueljx replied:
      They literally lost their 2 first choice CB's to long term injury a few days ago. They need both.

