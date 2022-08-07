Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Scott Banks is yet to make his senior debut for Crystal Palace but did feature in their pre-season tour in Australia

Bradford City have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Scotland Under-21 international joined the Eagles from Dundee United in January 2020.

Banks could make his debut for the Bantams in their EFL Cup first round tie against Hull City on Tuesday.

"He is a talented young player who has the ability to unlock doors and make things happen," boss Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

