Rayhaan Tulloch made two appearances in the Championship last season

Rochdale have signed West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who has made seven appearances for the Baggies, could make his debut for Dale against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

"I've worked with the gaffer and [assistant] Jimmy Shan before and I like they way they operate," he told the club website. external-link

"They're good people and they're the right people to help me progress."

