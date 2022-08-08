Close menu

Premier League: Clubs take advantage of five substitutes rule on opening weekend

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments46

Newcastle make a substitution
Premier League clubs are able to make five substitutions in the 2022-23 season

Premier League clubs took advantage of the new rule allowing five substitutions on the opening weekend of the season.

Four or five changes were made by 13 of the 20 clubs in their opening fixtures as the number of changes allowed rose from three.

At least four substitutions from a single team occurred in every match.

Tottenham's win against Southampton and Manchester City's victory at West Ham saw all 10 substitutions used.

Five substitutions were briefly allowed when the 2019-20 season resumed after its Covid-19 suspension. Clubs then voted against continuing the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season.

The Premier League was the only major division to abandon the rule, because some clubs felt adopting the five-substitute change on a permanent basis would benefit bigger clubs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, among the most vocal coaches calling for the rule to remain, used four and five substitutes respectively.

On average, teams made 3.85 changes as they took advantage of the new rule. Newcastle, Spurs and Southampton were the first teams to make five changes during the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

There were 38 substitutions (26%) made in the 80th minute or later and 55 (almost 38%) from the 70th minute onwards as managers used the increase to rest players in the latter stages of games or introduce new signings.

Kalvin Phillips, Gianluca Scamacca, Sven Botman and Tyrell Malacia were among the new signings who came off the bench for their first taste of Premier League football in the opening weekend of the campaign.

Wolves and Leicester made only one substitution each.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 18:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by theinternet_, today at 18:33

    It's pretty obvious that teams use subs tactically to kill the flow of the game and waste a few seconds.

    They should do something to prevent that

  • Comment posted by SonofMidian, today at 18:33

    Man United could have more subs than genuine fans from Manchester (c.100) and still not win anything. This new rule will not, I fear, save them from relegation this year.

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 18:32

    This might prove helpful to England in a World Cup year.

    Less injuries potentially, more English players having opportunities...

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:32

    Just diminishes the sport to the point where you don't know or care who is on the pitch. This is just a step on the road to having 11 substitutes and remember it's only a few years since people would have ridiculed you if you suggested teams would be allowed 5.

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 18:31

    Didn't help LiVARpool tho did it!

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 18:31

    Substitutions should be banned in added time, they want to cut down on time wasting, they bring in multiple balls ready to be thrown back in as soon as the ball goes out but allow this. Makes no sense

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:30

    Don’t worry United fans - super sub Phil Jones is available for this weekend

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 18:28

    Great for the big teams who have 2 players for every position. This rule change has given them another advantage and makes it easier for them to win games late on.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 18:28

    Disgraceful decision which only favours the big/rich clubs and makes a mockery of the financial fair play. We want to see more competitive matches and this only increases the gulf between clubs.
    A Chelsea Fan.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:27

    Liverpool wouldn’t have won with 10 subs

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:27

    It would be a better article if it told us how many each club did use. We might then see if that's in line with how wealthy they are. Maybe clubs should pay to have a 4th and 5th player on the bench regardless of whether they are used and that money goes to fund grass roots football. It's a win / win as the clubs get what they want and grass roots football gets some extra ££££'s.

  • Comment posted by Wendell, today at 18:25

    One used to be more than enough, people like D Fairclough made their name from the bench and a sub had some meaning from scarcity. And you could get the likes of Hod going in goal. Every step in English football since 1990 has been backwards and this is a stride.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:19

    TIME WASTING TACTIC.
    1-0 with 3 mins to go?

  • Comment posted by Hammersandwich, today at 18:18

    Absolutely favours the big clubs who have deeper squads. They could be 2-1 down and just unleash 100 million quid from the bench to turn defeat into victory.Smaller teams have had to invest their budget into their first 11 so gap between that and their bench is huge.U watch how many big teams rescue points late in games cos of this rule change.protects the so called "big 6".

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 18:32

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      It couldn’t. Squads restricted to 25.

      Doesn’t make any difference on the club, it depends on the 25 players you have

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 18:17

    Using 4 or more subs just means you're a crap manager. Either you're wasting time, your players aren't fit or you got your tactics wrong. Looking at you Messrs Klopp and Tuchel (and others)

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 18:25

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      Or you have a packed schedule and know a lot more about football than a HYS poster.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 18:16

    …or as managers tried to timewaste

  • Comment posted by Deedres, today at 18:13

    Kalvin Phillips was not getting his first taste of premier league football

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 18:13

    I can see herr klopp making wholesale changes near the end of a tight match...and conversely when other managers do the same in reverse situations ........make his usual complaints at the end of the match...

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 18:28

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      What on earth are you talking about?

  • Comment posted by Owlerton Ozzie, today at 18:12

    A pity the BBC don't focus on why this was allowed and how much it favours the so called big clubs.
    Astonishing that it was allowed!!

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 18:26

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      And obviously it's the BBC's responsibility to push your agenda.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport