Baba Fernandes' two appearances for Nottingham Forest both came in the EFL Cup

Accrington Stanley have signed former Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds in July last year and made two appearances before being released in the summer.

Fernandes, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, could make his Stanley debut against Tranmere in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Boss John Coleman told the club website: external-link "He's got the potential to come back with us and make the grade."

