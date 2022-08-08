Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Grimsby Town have taken one point from their two League Two games so far this season

Grimsby Town have signed Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who spent time in Getafe's youth system, joined the Hatters from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC this summer.

He could make his debut for the Mariners in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Crewe.

"I think the biggest thing for me is goals, that is what I am looking to do," he told the club website. external-link

