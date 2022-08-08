Close menu

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira joins Galatasaray

Arsenal

Lucas Torreira
Torreira won the La Liga title while on loan at Atletico Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Turkish club Galatasaray in a permanent deal.

Neither club has said if the move for the Uruguay international, who joined the Gunners from Sampdoria for £26m in 2018, involved a fee.

The 26-year-old had spent the past two seasons on loan, firstly at Atletico Madrid then at Fiorentina.

"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Lucas for his contribution during his time with us," a club statement said.

Torreira made 89 appearances for the Gunners after signing a five-year deal.

Galatasaray have also confirmed the signing of Belgian international forward Dries Mertens, 35, who last month left Napoli after nine years with the Italian side.

