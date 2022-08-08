Last updated on .From the section Football

Lianne Sanderson (left) won 50 caps for England and played in the 2007 and 2015 World Cups

Ex-England forward Lianne Sanderson says she has received abusive messages on social media following the start of the football season.

Sanderson, who won 50 caps for the Lionesses, moved into punditry having finished her playing career in 2019.

She wrote on Twitter that she had received some "gross" messages.

"It only took a day to be called a token gesture, for people to bring up race and speaking about my culture," the 34-year-old wrote.

Sanderson previously spoke out in April of last year about the impact of trolling on social media.

"You don't have to agree with me by all means. It's an opinion. Some are gross," added the former Arsenal and Chelsea attacker on Monday.

"I do [love] social media and interacting but now I understand why people become robots on here.

"When I realise all people want to sometimes do is get a reaction from you. Then delete their tweets."