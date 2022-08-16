Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers

HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Walsall
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|3
|Salford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Northampton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|7
|5
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|6
|Barrow
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|7
|Crewe
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|8
|Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|Doncaster
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|11
|Bradford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Sutton United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|13
|Harrogate
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|14
|Grimsby
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|15
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|3
|16
|Stockport
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|17
|Mansfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|18
|Gillingham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|3
|19
|Swindon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|20
|Colchester
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|21
|Crawley
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|22
|Newport
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|23
|Hartlepool
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|24
|Rochdale
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Freddie, Chris and Paddy showcase the standout moments from the last two series
The creative force behind The Thick of It and Alan Partridge talks about his cultural influences
Iconic DJs trace the story of this futuristic sounding music that appeared from nowhere in the 1990s
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.