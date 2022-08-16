Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33004049
2Walsall32106157
3Salford32105057
4Northampton32106427
5Stevenage32105327
6Barrow32016516
7Crewe32015416
8Wimbledon31204225
9Doncaster31204315
10Carlisle31203215
11Bradford31114314
12Sutton United31113304
13Harrogate31113304
14Grimsby311123-14
15Tranmere31024313
16Stockport310245-13
17Mansfield310213-23
18Gillingham310215-43
19Swindon302114-32
20Colchester301235-21
21Crawley301202-21
22Newport301214-31
23Hartlepool301216-51
24Rochdale300314-30
