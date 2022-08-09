Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Joel Robles featured in the early rounds of the competition as former side Real Betis won the Copa del Rey last season

Leeds United have signed former Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer following his departure from Real Betis.

The ex-FA Cup winner, whose contract at the La Liga side had expired, has agreed a one-year deal at Elland Road.

Robles, 32, will provide competition for first-choice Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson.

The Atletico Madrid academy product played for Wigan in their triumph over Manchester City at Wembley in 2013.

Manager Roberto Martinez signed Robles for a second time after leaving Wigan later that year to take charge at Everton.

Former Spain youth international Robles made 65 appearances for Everton before joining Betis when his contract finished in 2018.

