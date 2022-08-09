Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara made his 50th Premier League appearance on Saturday

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Saturday's Premier League opener.

The Spain international, 31, was replaced after 51 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

He will have a second scan later this week, although Liverpool do not consider the injury to be serious.

They are already without midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool play Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle in August before visiting Everton on 3 September.