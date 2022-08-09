Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Tom Flanagan joined Shrewsbury from Sunderland in January

The Football Association have rescinded a red card shown to Shrewsbury defender Tom Flanagan following an appeal.

He was sent off during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Accrington after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

The club claimed the 30-year-old was a victim of mistaken identity and the FA panel has instead switched one yellow card to goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Flanagan will now be available for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fixture against Carlisle United.