Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Last updated on .From the section Fulham
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop.
The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season.
The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after arriving from Toulouse in 2018.
Although initially a first choice, Diop has been pushed down the pecking order following the arrivals of Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson at London Stadium.
