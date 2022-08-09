Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Wing-back Ferry spent last season on loan at Crawley Town where he played regularly in League Two

Cheltenham Town have signed wing-back Will Ferry from Southampton on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old joined Southampton in 2017 from Bury when he was a teenager.

Ferry played regularly for Southampton's B team but had not made a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

The versatile defender spent last year on loan at Crawley Town, where he played 38 times and scored once for the League Two club.

Ferry has also represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level and becomes Cheltenham's 10th signing of the summer transfer window so far.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.