Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Marko Arnautovic
Arnautovic was Bologna's top scorer last season with 15 goals

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic.

New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria international, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente.

But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee demands and the negative reaction.

United reportedly received complaints from fans opposed to the move.

Ten Hag dismissed talk of potentially signing the former West Ham United and Stoke City forward after the 2-1 defeat by Brighton in United's Premier League opener on Saturday.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen started the game at Old Trafford in a false nine role, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho operated in wider positions.

Striker Anthony Martial was ruled out by a hamstring injury and Cristiano Ronaldo was not deemed fit enough to start after playing for only 45 minutes during pre-season.

Arnautovic scored 43 goals in 184 games in the Premier League between 2013 and 2019.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton said news of United's interest was "a PR disaster".

"That's madness," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I thought it was a spoof. It's ridiculous. It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters."

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 14:29

    City get Haaland, United fail to get Marko Arnautovic. It shows the difference in the two clubs and their ambition

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 14:47

      Peter replied:
      I'm not sure it's necessarily ambition - It's plain appeal. Man City have unlimited funds and have one of the top 5 sides in Europe, thus players want to come to them.

      Man Utd have had their time for now. Appeal for a team not in the CL, and unlikely to challenge for PL, means players aren't keen to consider them like they would have done 10 years ago (I.E De Jong.)

  • Comment posted by SilverFox, today at 14:30

    Cannot believe this is 'breaking news'....

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 14:36

      Arcangel replied:
      It is big news for us United fans who didnt want him at the club!

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 14:44

    BREAKING ... the BBC declares no interest in 91of the 92 league clubs.

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 14:56

      Chas7 replied:
      Don't know if you've noticed but we're not in 'the League'......so its 92 out of 92.

  • Comment posted by BodyInFlight, today at 14:29

    So annoying.

    For non United fans.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:46

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Seriously BBC this is breaking news?????

      Very slow news day today, huh?

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 14:39

    Interest in Arnautovic only ending as they're moving on to a new target. Surprise bid for Iain Dowie by the weekend

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 14:52

      Brian Russell replied:
      Lee Chapman maybe

  • Comment posted by jbcemjess, today at 14:35

    More breaking news. QPR not signing Messi.

    • Reply posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 14:40

      TechtonikShyft replied:
      Wait... they're not?

  • Comment posted by Catalyst, today at 14:31

    I'm a United fan and even I just have to sit back and stare in disbelief at what is going on.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 14:40

      TheMiller replied:
      Man U “fan” from Kent 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 14:30

    And....who cares?

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 14:40

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      The BBCMUTV fanzine cares

  • Comment posted by 10-15-28-35, today at 14:40

    What was the reason again - a negative reaction from fans?

    Seems an odd way to conduct transfer business...................

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 15:13

      FootOfDavros replied:
      They only pulled out because Alexis Sanchez is now available on a free transfer! Cannot believe this...

  • Comment posted by belfast red the boy, today at 14:29

    could he have been worse that those who played against Brighton?

    • Reply posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 14:42

      TechtonikShyft replied:
      He'd have been better than Eriksen playing as a false 9. But that's clearly why they were buying him - cover for better players.

      The player himself isn't that shabby, though I do have huge question marks over reports of racism.

  • Comment posted by dmjnr, today at 14:40

    Non-story… again from the Utd sycophants aka Simon Stone et al

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:55

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I was hoping for another Man Utd HYS, it's been awhile, well 48 hours to be exact.

  • Comment posted by d10nysios, today at 14:29

    I was just hoping to see the next BBC piece on Man Utd. It's been a while...

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 14:58

      Trentatre replied:
      That's unfair - the changing of their sourcing for the prawns that go into their sandwiches is a major news story and fully deserves headline status.

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 14:37

    3 of the first 9 stories involve Man Utd on this page. What about the other 91 clubs? This isn't even newsworthy

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 14:56

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      The other 91 clubs don’t get idiots like you commenting for no reason
      **The more you comment the more articles they wrote**

  • Comment posted by Snowflake, today at 14:39

    Ten Hag will be gone by February. Either out of choice or pushed or a bit of both.

    • Reply posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, today at 14:58

      Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy replied:
      If Man Utd and their fans don't realise it's unlikely to be a quick turnaround then yes he will go. But are they prepared to accept reality now and go for the long term? I also wonder if they had accepted that initially and stuck with Moyes for the long term where they would be, I'm sure some would say championship but I think probably top 4.

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 14:36

    Incredible that the BBC consider this a "Breaking news story".

    • Reply posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 14:39

      TechtonikShyft replied:
      Especially when the news broke over an hour ago.

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 14:35

    How is this possibly a 'BREAKING NEWS' story??? BREAKING BREAKING CLUBS ENDS INTEREST IN PLAYER !!!! if there was a breaking article every time a team ended it's pursuit of a player that's all we'd ever have !!!! Oh sorry, forgot, this is about the beeb's favourite team so clearly deserves an article !!

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 14:38

      Tony replied:
      Because the story shows how far United have dropped and how so many players are not interested in going there no matter how average the player is.

  • Comment posted by Quaid, today at 14:42

    So, the 'Breaking News' is that... there is no breaking news?

  • Comment posted by Jason Cairns , today at 14:32

    LOL, who they after next Charlie Austin?

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 14:34

      Tony replied:
      Why would Austin sign for United. At 33 he still has ambitions lol

  • Comment posted by Modulox, today at 14:52

    Where is the 'Breaking News' for instances of other clubs not signing people? This BBC love-in for all nonsense regarding Man Utd has to stop. The licence fee payers live all over the UK and support the full breadth of clubs, but Manchester based BBC Sport is preoccupied with Man Utd, week after week after week. The BBC's disproportionate coverage must be reviewed independently and corrected. Now.

    • Reply posted by Commentator, today at 14:57

      Commentator replied:
      Well said mate .. you have spoken for a lot of people there .. it has got out of hand particularly since the BBC moved to Salford.

  • Comment posted by bluemoon_noisy, today at 14:42

    Shame - that would have provided hours of comedy material

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 14:48

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      Not as much as the keeper ls Liverpool had in goal against madrid in either cl final
      They’re still showing them on comedy gold!!

