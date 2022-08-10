Cymru Premier's managerial merry-go-round

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Anthony Limbrick succeeded Scott Ruscoe as New Saints manager in April 2021

The Cymru Premier has seen something of a managerial merry-go-round during recent months.

Seven of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed manager - with the most dramatic the eve of season departure of New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick.

BBC Sport Wales looks at the summer's managerial changes ahead of the new season.

The New Saints

Anthony Limbrick became the first manager form outside the United Kingdom to win the Cymru Premier title with seven games to spare in March.

The Australian also led Saints to a Welsh Cup win but failure to advance in the Champions League and then Europa Conference League ultimately cost Limbrick his job in July.

Saints welcomed back Craig Harrison as their new head coach, five years after he left to join Hartlepool United.

Harrison had previously been in charge at Park Hall for six years, in which the club won six successive league titles, the Welsh Cup four times, and three Nathaniel MG Cup wins.

Connah's Quay Nomads

The departure of Craig Harrison (left) to TNS saw Connah's Quay appoint Neil Gibson

Craig Harrison had been in charge of 2020 and 2021 Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads since he stepped up from assistant to succeed Andy Morrison in September 2021.

Harrison led Nomads to a Nathaniel MG Cup triumph over Cardiff Met on penalties in February

But in the league the club were docked 18 points after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, although Nomads maintained their Cymru Premier status.

Harrison returned to TNS for a second spell in August and Nomads quickly appointed former Flint Town and Prestatyn Town boss Neil Gibson as their new boss.

Aberystwyth Town

Anthony Williams played for Blackburn Rovers, Hartlepool United and Wrexham

Antonio Corbisiero left his role at Park Avenue in May having guided the Black and Greens to an eighth-placed finish last season.

Corbisiero had been in post for 11 months and Aber's directors reluctantly accepted his resignation.

Former Wales Under-21 goalkeeper Anthony Williams takes over.

Williams was on the coaching staff at Crawley Town and Portsmouth and has been assistant manager at Cardiff Met.

Cardiff Met

Christian Edwards had already indicated during the 2021-22 season that he was stepping down at the end of the campaign.

The former Wales defender had been at the helm for 13 years, during which The Archers had risen from Division Three of the Welsh League to the Cymru Premier.

Cardiff Met won the Nathaniel MG Cup in 2018 under Edwards and also qualified for the Europa League after winning a play-off at the third time of asking.

Ryan Jenkins has stepped up from the role of first team coach to become new manager with Elliot Evans taking on the role of player-coach.

Haverfordwest County

Tony Pennock was a goalkeeper with Newport, Yeovil and Wigan and has managed Aberystwyth and Port Talbot.

Eyebrows were raised when Belgian Nicky Hayen was appointed first-team manager and technical director last December.

County were second-from-bottom in the Cymru Premier at the time but Hayen guided the club to safety.

Hayen left Bridge Meadow in June to return to his homeland to become head coach of Club Brugge's Under-23 side.

Former Hull City coach Tony Pennock returned to Wales to succeed Hayen as manager.

Flint Town United

Cardiff-born Lee Fowler represented Wales at Under-21 level

Neil Gibson had transformed Flint from a side that finished in the bottom two during the 2020-21 season to title contenders last campaign.

Flint were beaten by Caernarfon Town in May's play-off final and Gibson left his role the following month after 18 months in charge.

The Silkmen appointed former Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham midfielder Lee Fowler as manager.

Fowler, 39, previously managed Radcliffe in the Northern Premier League.

Pontypridd United

Pontypridd have a new name and a new manager ahead of their debut season in Welsh football's top-flight.

The club, which finished second in the Cymru South but promoted after Llantwit Major were refused a Tier One licence, have changed name from Town to United.

Jonathan Jones stepped down after three years in charge citing family commitments.

The club turned appointed Andrew Stokes, previously manager of Pontardawe Town, as their new manager.