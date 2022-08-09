Isaak Davies: Cardiff City reject Burnley bid for young forward
Cardiff City have turned down a bid from Championship rivals Burnley for Wales Under-21 striker Isaak Davies.
The versatile 20-year-old forward made 30 appearances for the Bluebirds last season.
Davies is a Cardiff academy graduate and previously worked with former Cardiff academy coach Craig Bellamy, now the assistant manager at Turf Moor.
Burnley reportedly offered a fee of £2.5m for a player who is highly-rated by Cardiff boss Steve Morison.
Davies extended his Cardiff contract to 2025 when he signed a new deal in March.
However, Burnley could yet return with an increased offer for Davies as they look to bolster a squad that has seen Dwight McNeil and Maxwell Cornet leave recently to Premier League sides Everton and West Ham respectively.