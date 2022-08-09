Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jacob Bedeau did not make a first-team appearance for Burnley, but played 23 times for Morecambe during a loan spell last season

Morecambe have signed defender Jacob Bedeau from Championship side Burnley on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan with the Shrimps last season and helped them keep their place in League One.

Prior to joining Burnley in July 2021, Bedeau spent time with Bury, Aston Villa and Scunthorpe United.

"The job is to push on and establish the club as a League One side, and I want to play a part in that," he said.

