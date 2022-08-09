Swansea were beaten 5-3 on penalties at Oxford after Matty Sorinola missed his spot-kick

Head coach Russell Martin says Swansea City must "manage key moments better" after EFL Cup defeat at Oxford extended their winless start to the season.

Swansea go to Blackpool on Saturday having taken a point from their first two Championship games in 2022-23.

They were beaten on penalties by League One Oxford having led 2-0 with 20 minutes of the game to play.

"You want to see if guys can do it - sink or swim time. A few swam really well and a few sunk," he said.

"You can accept defeat if the lads stick to what we have worked on throughout the year we have been here.

"The performance was so good for 60 minutes - but then it can't end up going completely the other way. It's ridiculous.

"I am angry and the boys should be really angry with what they let the game turn into."

Martin has reiterated that he would like to strengthen his squad if possible, but remains uncertain about what will be possible in the transfer market given Swansea's financial limitations.

Martin has confirmed winger Jordon Garrick and forward Kyle Joseph are poised to leave the Championship club for loan spells in League One.

But he added: "What we'll be able to do after that, we'll have to wait and see."

Swansea took a point on the opening day of the season thanks to Harry Darling's equaliser at Rotherham.

They lost 3-0 in their opening home game of the new campaign, against Blackburn last Saturday, but Martin rejected the suggestion that there is pressure to deliver a result at Blackpool.

"We are two games in, three games in aren't we? Not really. I don't know, maybe from outside. Not for us," he said.

"It's been a frustrating start but there have been loads of positive signs as well. Even [last] Saturday, people will be frustrated, as I am, but we had a huge amount of the ball and most of it in the final third.

"It is not very often you are camped in the final third. We just shouldn't concede three goals.

"There is an issue at the moment - in the key moments of the game, we have to manage it better.

"We created more than Rotherham, we created ore than Blackburn, we created much more than Oxford, and we don't win any of them. We have to believe that's going to turn."