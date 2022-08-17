Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th August 2022

  • StokeStoke City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • ReadingReading20:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00SunderlandSunderland
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00CardiffCardiff City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn33006159
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Millwall42117617
5Cardiff32013216
6Preston41301016
7Blackpool420223-16
8Rotherham31205145
9Sunderland31206515
10Burnley41213305
11Birmingham41213305
12Swansea412146-25
13Sheff Utd31114314
14Bristol City41126604
15QPR411256-14
16Norwich411245-14
17Wigan30302203
18Huddersfield410356-13
19Stoke310235-23
20Reading310226-43
21Middlesbrough302156-12
22West Brom302134-12
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport