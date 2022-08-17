Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0CardiffCardiff City0

West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 8Livermore
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 14Molumby
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 29Gardner-Hickman

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 26Simpson
  • 17CollinsSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 9'minutes
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 10Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 36Watters

Substitutes

  • 9Etete
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 15Denham
  • 19Sawyers
  • 21Alnwick
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Perry Ng.

  2. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Jamilu Collins because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jed Wallace tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Max Watters (Cardiff City).

  7. Post update

    Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn43016249
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Millwall42117617
5Cardiff42113217
6Sunderland41306516
7Preston41301016
8Stoke420245-16
9Blackpool420223-16
10Reading420236-36
11Rotherham31205145
12Sheff Utd41214315
13Burnley41213305
14Birmingham41213305
15Swansea412146-25
16Bristol City41126604
17QPR411256-14
18Norwich411245-14
19Wigan30302203
20Huddersfield410356-13
21West Brom403134-13
22Middlesbrough402257-22
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

