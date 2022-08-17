Reading v Blackburn Rovers

ReadingReading20:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|2
|Hull
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Watford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|4
|Millwall
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|7
|5
|Cardiff
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|6
|Preston
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|Blackpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|8
|Rotherham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4
|5
|9
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|10
|Burnley
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|11
|Birmingham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|12
|Swansea
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|13
|Sheff Utd
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|14
|Bristol City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|15
|QPR
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|16
|Norwich
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|17
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|19
|Stoke
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|20
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|21
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|2
|22
|West Brom
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|23
|Luton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|24
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Kids ask Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt some awkward questions
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons