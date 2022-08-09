Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Udogie made 37 appearances in all competitions for Udinese last season

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign defender Destiny Udogie from Udinese.

The Italy Under-21s international will be loaned back to the Serie A side for this season, before joining up with Spurs for the 2023-24 campaign.

Although the deal is agreed, an announcement is not expected in the next couple of days.

The 19-year-old left-back scored five goals and made four assists in 35 league appearances for Udinese last season.

Udogie will be Tottenham's seventh summer signing following Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

He will add more options to the left side of Antonio Conte's defence.

Ryan Sessegnon started the season at left wing-back in Conte's favoured 3-4-3 system in the 4-1 win over Southampton, scoring in the process.

Udogie started his career with Italian side Hellas Verona and joined Udinese on loan with an obligation to buy in July 2021.