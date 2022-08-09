Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Barcelona winger Alex Collado is a reported target for Celtic. (Express) external-link

Collado, 23, will be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan this season. (Sun) external-link

Former referee Des Roache believes Moritz Jenz should have received a second booking for his celebration after the Celtic defender netted in Saturday's 3-1 at Ross County. (Express) external-link

Former Motherwell midfielder Simo Valakari will be interviewed for the Fir Park manager's job on Wednesday. (Sun) external-link

Malik Tillman dedicated his tie-winning goal against Union Saint Gilloise to Rangers' home crowd following Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League third qualifying round second leg at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Union SG boss Karel Garaets was surprised a second yellow card for Rangers' James Sands was overturned at Ibrox when the aggregate score was 2-2. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Garaets believes the Belgian side lost the tie last week as "it was only 2-0" to his side after the first leg. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst singled out midfielder John Lundstram for praise following Tuesday's 3-0 win. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Van Bronckhorst is looking forward to coming up against his former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, the PSV Eindhoven boss, in the Champions League play-off round. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The Rangers manager insists cannot afford to give PSV the same head start as Union SG. (Record) external-link

PSV will visit Rangers in Tuesday's first leg. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers will earn £4.22m for reaching the play-off round. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side will need to keep Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence quiet in Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting at Ibrox. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Jamie McGrath says "big European nights are something I missed" before joining Dundee United, who lead AZ 1-0 going into Thursday's Conference League third qualifying round tie. (Record) external-link

Midfielder McGrath hopes to lean on the European experience he gained at Dundalk when United take on AZ. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen player Steve Tosh says the club's summer signings show they intend to be the third best team in Scotland this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Scott Brown tips his former Scotland and Hibernian team-mate Steven Fletcher to exceed 20 goals in his first season at Dundee United. (Sun) external-link