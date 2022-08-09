Scottish Gossip: Tillman, Rangers, Collado, Celtic, Valakari, Motherwell
Barcelona winger Alex Collado is a reported target for Celtic. (Express)
Collado, 23, will be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan this season. (Sun)
Former referee Des Roache believes Moritz Jenz should have received a second booking for his celebration after the Celtic defender netted in Saturday's 3-1 at Ross County. (Express)
Former Motherwell midfielder Simo Valakari will be interviewed for the Fir Park manager's job on Wednesday. (Sun)
Malik Tillman dedicated his tie-winning goal against Union Saint Gilloise to Rangers' home crowd following Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League third qualifying round second leg at Ibrox. (Sun)
Union SG boss Karel Garaets was surprised a second yellow card for Rangers' James Sands was overturned at Ibrox when the aggregate score was 2-2. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Garaets believes the Belgian side lost the tie last week as "it was only 2-0" to his side after the first leg. (Record)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst singled out midfielder John Lundstram for praise following Tuesday's 3-0 win. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Van Bronckhorst is looking forward to coming up against his former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, the PSV Eindhoven boss, in the Champions League play-off round. (Herald - subscription required)
The Rangers manager insists cannot afford to give PSV the same head start as Union SG. (Record)
PSV will visit Rangers in Tuesday's first leg. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers will earn £4.22m for reaching the play-off round. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side will need to keep Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence quiet in Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting at Ibrox. (Courier - subscription required)
Jamie McGrath says "big European nights are something I missed" before joining Dundee United, who lead AZ 1-0 going into Thursday's Conference League third qualifying round tie. (Record)
Midfielder McGrath hopes to lean on the European experience he gained at Dundalk when United take on AZ. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Aberdeen player Steve Tosh says the club's summer signings show they intend to be the third best team in Scotland this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Scott Brown tips his former Scotland and Hibernian team-mate Steven Fletcher to exceed 20 goals in his first season at Dundee United. (Sun)
Honved's Scottish boss Tam Courts has been criticised by predecessor Nebojsa Vignjevics after losing his first two games in charge. (Sun)