Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is beaten by Marcelino Nunez's penalty

Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham.

The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since arriving for an undisclosed fee.

"We practised them and he did a Panenka but I thought 'he won't do that today' - but yes he did," said Smith.

"That's South American flair, whatever you want to call it.

"You've got to be confident in your ability to go and do that and he certainly was."

Liam Gibbs may provide additional cover for the Championship team following his first start

Another Norwich scorer in the shoot-out was 19-year-old midfielder Liam Gibbs, who made his first start for the club, along with 20-year-old Jonathan Tomkinson, whose own goal brought Birmingham level at 2-2.

"Liam is a player I've always liked since I've been here," Smith told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"He's got great technical ability and I was really confident with his penalty. Normally when people take a two-step penalty, I'm less confident, but not with him, he does it all the time in training.

"He's an exciting prospect. Has he put himself in the window to start games in the Championship? Yes, definitely."