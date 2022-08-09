Defender Tom Lockyer has not played in the Championship for Luton Town so far this season

Tom Lockyer cut a frustrated figure after Luton Town were knocked out of the EFL Cup at home to Newport County.

The Wales defender has not featured in the Championship so far this season.

Lockyer was looking forward to a good cup run to press his Hatters claims and perhaps, in a World Cup year, also remind Wales manager Robert Page of what he has to offer.

"It's been a frustrating start to the season not being involved in the first two games," said the 27-year-old.

"That's why it's so disappointing now that this cup could have been the perfect opportunity to try and force my way in to the team, and it's over after one game which is really annoying.

"The chances will be few and far between now."

Lockyer made 34 appearances last season but has fallen down the pecking order at Luton this campaign, with Luton boss Nathan Jones preferring a back three of Gabriel Osho, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts.

A cup run would have given centre-back Lockyer competitive games beyond the league and he caught the eye against Newport with a rare goal, coolly chipping visiting goalkeeper Joe Day with his less-favoured left foot.

That put the Hatters 2-1 up but their League Two visitors hit back to win 3-2 and add to Newport's giant-killing reputation.

The defeat was a double-whammy for Lockyer, who has won 14 Wales caps since making his debut in 2017 in a friendly against Panama, but has not featured for the national side since a friendly against Finland in September 2021.

"Being away from the Wales squad for quite a while now has been quite frustrating, so it's not really on the forefront of my mind," Lockyer added.

"If anything like that (a call-up) was to happen it would be brilliant, but for that to happen I'd have to be playing regularly for Luton, which now we're out of the cup will be harder to do.

"All I can do is train hard every day and see what happens, it would be brilliant but I'm not expecting anything."