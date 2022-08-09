Last updated on .From the section Newport

Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss, said he had had stones thrown at him during last Saturday's match at Rodney Parade

Newport County have banned a fan from attending matches at Rodney Parade pending a police investigation into a "missile-throwing" incident.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss, said he had had stones thrown at him during his new side's 1-0 win at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Flynn also said he was "disgusted" by the verbal abuse of him and his wife.

"A male has been identified as being responsible for the missile throwing," Newport County said in a statement.

"The CCTV has been viewed and the footage clearly captures the incident and the offender. This evidence will be handed over to Gwent Police.

"The male will be banned from attending matches at Rodney Parade pending the police investigation. Following the outcome of the police investigation, the length of this club ban will be determined.

"The pitch must remain safe for players, managers and match officials, just as the stands should be for supporters.

"The EFL is bringing in strong measures across the whole of football to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds. The football club and stadium are committed to protecting the game and enforcing these measures."

BBC Sport Wales has asked Gwent Police for confirmation that an investigation is under way.