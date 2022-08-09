Last updated on .From the section Derby

Jake Rooney began his career at Burnley but has joined the Rams following a trial

Interim Derby boss Liam Rosenior hailed an "outstanding" debut by defender Jake Rooney following their 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Mansfield Town.

The 18-year-old cousin of former Rams manager Wayne Rooney signed his first deal with the club earlier on Tuesday.

He lined up on the right side of defence and played 63 minutes before being replaced in a tactical switch.

"I'm delighted for him, I'm delighted for every player who makes his debut," Rosenior told BBC Radio Derby.

"It makes me so happy as a coach, but the things Jake has done since he came at the the start of pre-season have earned that opportunity.

"I want people to remember Jake Rooney and not his famous relative," said Rosenior, who was Wayne Rooney's assistant at Pride Park until his departure in June.

"He's got a lot of hard work to do, but he's got a great attitude and he's another really good acquisiton for the club."

Tom Barkhuizen's second-half goal secured victory for the Rams after they had been put under some intense pressure by Mansfield, managed by another ex-Rams manager, Nigel Clough.

"It was a proper cup tie, I don't think there'll be a better game to watch than what we served up here," added Rosenior.

"Nigel's team played a massive part in that and we had to work really hard for the victory.

"It was a really good test for us and stands us in good stead moving forward."