Danny Rose joined Stevenage in May following his release by Northampton

Stevenage boss Steve Evans is happy to have a selection dilemma after his side made it three wins out three by beating Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Evans made several changes for the visit of the Championship side but Boro came out on top by a 2-1 scoreline.

Teenager Saxon Earley and fellow summer signing, Danny Rose, scored the goals.

"We picked our team and in the first half we were outstanding. We should have put it to bed, it should have been three or four nil," said Evans.

"(Reading boss) Paul (Ince) made eight or nine changes, I think we made seven or eight.

"We didn't really know what we were going to get (from them). In terms of personnel, it was very difficult to prepare."

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I was talking to Paul before the game, we're the best of buddies, and we both said we want to win, but for the right reasons, (not for) the number of changes we've made.

"It doesn't mean that who Paul's left out will play on Saturday for him and it doesn't mean that we don't look at players who have played tonight and think 'you deserve to play at Walsall' (on Saturday)."

Earley and Rose were both among the players promoted from the Stevenage bench following Saturday's 2-1 win at Tranmere in League Two.

"When you've done your research on the opposition, you've looked in detail how you want to play, it quickly comes into line because you've picked it with honesty and integrity," said Evans.

"There's too many managers in the Football League who pick a player because he gets more money than some others, or because the chairman tells him he's got to pick him, I've got none of that at Stevenage.

"We pick it with the highest integrity. The boys didn't know the team until we were in the dressing room and that's the way it'll be at Walsall."