Last updated on .From the section Watford

Choudhury helped Leicester City win the FA Cup for the first time in 2021

Championship side Watford have signed midfielder Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City on a season-long loan.

The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option to buy at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Choudhury has made 84 appearances for Leicester since his Carabao Cup debut against Liverpool in 2017.

The Hornets have taken four points from their first two games of the new season and Choudhury could be in line for his debut against Burnley on Friday.

He made his last appearance for the Foxes in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on 2 April.

His only league goal for the club came in a 3-0 win at Newcastle United in January 2020.

Choudhury is Watford's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.