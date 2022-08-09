Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Jay Rich-Baghuelou made 13 appearances for Accrington last season after joining from Crystal Palace

Accrington Stanley will be without defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for the rest of the season after he was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old was forced off after just 21 minutes during Saturday's 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury.

A scan revealed the extent of the damage and it was confirmed that the Australian will not return this season.

"He's positive and he's going to work hard on his rehab," manager John Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Plenty of people have come back from serious injuries like this."

Rich-Baghuelou joined the club in January and started the first two matches of the new League One season.

Stanley were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tranmere 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

After a win and a draw so far in the league, they host Burton Albion on Saturday.