Paul Huntington: Carlisle United sign former Preston defender on one-year deal
Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End defender Paul Huntington on a one-year deal following his release by the Championship club.
The 34-year-old left the Lilywhites at the end of last season having spent 10 years at Deepdale.
"I've made no secret of the fact that I wanted a senior player to come in at the back," boss Paul Simpson said.
"This has been a long process to get us to this point. I've bided my time and thankfully that's paid off for us."
