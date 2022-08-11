Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Linfield are aiming to become the first Irish Premiership team to reach a European group stage

FC Zurich moved comfortably through to a Europa League qualifying play-off against Hearts with a 3-0 home win over Linfield at the Stadion Letzigrund.

Donis Avdijaj scored twice and Ivan Santini added a late third to give the Swiss side a 5-0 aggregate victory that means the Blues drop into the Europa Conference League play-off.

David Healy's men will now play either RFS from Latvia or Malta's Hibernians as they aim to become the first Irish Premiership team to reach the group stage of a European competition.

They rallied in the final 25 minutes in Zurich but were outclassed for the majority of Thursday's second leg by their hosts, though did come close to grabbing a consolation goal when a Kyle McClean volley was well saved.

Joel Cooper started the match and looked lively for Linfield, who began the season in the Champions League before losing to Bodø/Glimt in the second qualifying round.

Having won 2-0 in the first leg in Belfast last week, the Swiss side were dominant from the start, with defender Lindrit Kamberi missing an early header.

It was only a matter of time before they took the lead and the opening goal came in the 11th minute when Avdijaj controlled a precise Antonio Marchesano pass and drilled a well-hit strike into the top corner, despite goalkeeper Chris Johns getting his hands on the ball.

Avdijaj got his second of the game on 25 minutes, this time powering home a strong downward header from an excellent left-wing cross by Adrià Guerrero.

Zurich largely controlled possession for the rest of the first half and threatened again four minutes from the break when Aiyegun Tosin tried his luck from distance only for Johns to save.

Linfield began to come into the game more around the hour-mark and should have grabbed an away goal when a Matthew Clarke knock down fell kindly for McClean, but his powerful volley was too close to home keeper Yanick Brecher, who saved well.

Substitute Ethan Devine was just wide with a header for the visitors before Santini scored the hosts' third, getting across the front post and flicking home smartly from a low right-wing cross.

Linfield, who have won the Irish Premiership for four consecutive seasons, begin the defence of their domestic title at home to Portadown on Sunday.