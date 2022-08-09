Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexis Sanchez won the Coppa Italia with Inter Milan in 2021-22

Marseille have signed Chile's record goalscorer Alexis Sanchez on a two-year contract.

Sanchez, who left Serie A side Inter Milan by mutual agreement on Monday, completed his move to the French side following medical tests on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United player had been linked with a switch to the Ligue 1 club before being released by Inter.

Marseille depicted Sanchez as a superhero in an animation announcing the arrival of the 33-year-old forward.

Sanchez scored 20 goals in 109 appearances for the 19-time Italian champions after joining from Manchester United on an initial loan deal in 2019.

The ex-Arsenal striker contributed seven goals to help Inter win their first Italian title for 11 years in the 2020-21 season, but has not started regularly since that campaign.

Two-time Copa America winner Sanchez has 48 goals for his country, scoring twice at the 2014 World Cup before completing his move from Barcelona to Arsenal a month later.

Marseille began their Ligue 1 season with a 4-1 home victory over Reims on Sunday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.