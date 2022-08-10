Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Matthew Hoppe made just seven appearances for RCD Mallorca last season

Middlesbrough have signed United States international Matthew Hoppe from La Liga side RCD Mallorca on a four-year contract.

The 21-year-old previously played in Germany with Schalke, where he became the first American to score a hat-trick in a Bundesliga fixture.

He links up with USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen at the Riverside Stadium.

Hoppe is the second forward to join Boro during the summer transfer window, after Marcus Forss' arrival.

During his time with Mallorca, Hoppe made just seven appearances for the club, having been hampered by injury and Covid.

He has made six appearances for his country, scoring one goal, which came in their Gold Cup win against Jamaica in July 2021.

