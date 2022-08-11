Close menu

La Liga: Can Barcelona wrestle back the title from Real Madrid?

By Andy WestBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Alaba of Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona talk during the preseason friendly match July 23, 2022
Can Robert Lewandowski fire Barcelona to the title this season?

With Real Madrid out to defend the crown they claimed so easily last season and Barcelona desperate to return to winning ways through an impressively restocked squad, a fascinating title race looks guaranteed in Spain.

Before this weekend's kick-off in La Liga, BBC Sport examines the main storylines of the leading contenders.

Real looking strong…but over-reliant on Benzema?

After cruising to last season's title by 13 points, Real Madrid head into the new campaign with high hopes of claiming consecutive league crowns for the first time since 2008.

Carlo Ancelotti has strengthened his squad with the capture of centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

And although Ancelotti has historically leaned towards fielding his favoured starting XI more often than not, those new arrivals - along with Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo - should receive plenty of playing time in a season where squad rotation will be more important than ever considering the interruption of the World Cup.

An exception, however, is Karim Benzema. Real's unexpected failure to land Kylian Mbappe means Benzema is the squad's only centre-forward - Luka Jovic has departed to Fiorentina and Ancelotti has never trusted Mariano Diaz.

And the heavy goalscoring reliance on a player who turns 35 in December is the biggest question mark over Real's title ambitions.

There is, however, a potential X-factor. Eden Hazard has been a massive disappointment since his arrival from Chelsea, with a series of injuries restricting him to a paltry tally of just six goals in three seasons.

But now Hazard is fit, with a full pre-season under his belt and boosted by the endorsement of Ancelotti, who plans to use the Belgian in a false nine role.

If he can take that opportunity to finally become the free-scoring superstar we used to see at Stamford Bridge, it would provide valuable depth in the only area where Real look vulnerable.

Big-spending Barca back in business?

It has been a sensational summer at Barcelona, where club president Joan Laporta has taken a colossal gamble by selling off chunks of the club's commercial assets to finance a remarkable spending spree.

The arrival of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski - with Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva possibly still to come - plus the re-signing of Ousmane Dembele, means boss Xavi's request for two top-class players in every position has been granted to a greater extent than he could have realistically expected.

They are still to register any new players before this weekend's opener with Rayo Vallecano, having been wrestling with severe financial issues which need to be addressed to comply with La Liga's strict financial regulations.

They are confident the issues will be resolved and now the pressure is on the coach to deliver. Barca's quest for an immediate return to glory hinges on a fundamental but currently largely unanswered question - how good a coach is Xavi?

They gained a decent tally of 56 points from their 26 league games under Xavi last season, with the notable high of a run of seven straight wins between February and April including a fantastic 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

But there were also some poor performances - home losses to Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano, and a calamitous Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt - and Xavi's immediate task is to cut out those inconsistencies which would derail their title challenge.

The former club captain certainly doesn't lack resources, and on the evidence so far he won't hesitate to use them.

Although Xavi's base formation is 4-3-3 he also occasionally opts for a three-man backline, and the versatility of an attack containing Lewandowski, Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - most of whom can play in multiple positions - is arguably unrivalled anywhere.

This team should definitely deliver plenty of goals, but can they stop them at the other end?

Vulnerability against rapid counter-attacks has been Barca's weak point for years, but Xavi will hope the pace of Kounde and Ronald Araujo allows his team to play high up the pitch without being excessively exposed on the break.

Can Joao Felix inspire Atletico?

A two-horse race? Maybe not, because Atletico Madrid shouldn't be ruled out.

Diego Simeone's men provided a feeble title defence last season, often looking a shadow of their former selves and only securing a top-four berth thanks to a strong late surge.

But there have been encouraging signs for the forthcoming campaign. The arrival of impressive Nahuel Molina from Udinese should fill the Kieran Trippier-shaped hole at right-back, while vastly-experienced Belgium international Axel Witsel will add calm authority in the centre of the field.

Atletico have been in free-scoring form during preseason, culminating in a 4-0 thumping of Juventus last weekend. Joao Felix has been particularly eye-catching, suggesting the gifted Portuguese forward is ready to finally fulfil his undoubted talent on a consistent basis.

If Felix continues to flourish, and Simeone can recapture the defensive solidity that has marked most of his 10-year reign, Atletico could go all the way.

  • Comment posted by PipPip, today at 07:49

    If Felix continues to flourish, and Simeone can recapture the defensive solidity that has marked most of his 10-year reign, [and his players are allowed to assault the opposition with impunity as usual], Atletico could go all the way.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 07:49

    Barcelona are a joke, signing all of these players that can’t be registered to play because they are in breach of the financial rules. The players are also a joke for signing up.

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 07:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Phil morel, today at 07:47

    I think their implosion will make Rangers incident look like a 5 year old having a tantrum. They are doomed I fear. Why they thought paying one individual 80-100m per year is simply beyond me. I don't want them to implode but I definitely don't want them rescuing by some dubious scheme

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 07:44

    Whatever they do, it'll be even more satisfying when they are beaten by an English team in the Champions League :D

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 07:43

    Hard to say as I don't watch any La Liga games but Real Madrid did look pretty good in the Super Cup, although their defence looked getthroughable.

  • Comment posted by kay, today at 07:42

    I don't see it, in fact, they may end up fighting for second in the league with Athletico and winning nothing.

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 07:42

    no mention of vini jr. that kid can play.

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 07:41

    With the players from last season when xavi took over, they quickly got back on track, had xavi been I'm charge last September, I think they would have toe to toe with RM, if they get the new players registered, which they probably will, I'd put them as faves, they will have strength in every position and depth. A winning season gives Xavi time to work on the youth players

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 07:41

    The real question should be
    Will Barcelona pay their players

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 07:54

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Perhaps the Govt. will step in and allow Barca to pay their players.

  • Comment posted by Rutland23, today at 07:36

    Simone answer no, unless they break FFP, but hey follow the city template

  • Comment posted by jacksonteller, today at 07:35

    What a shambles of a club the once great Barcelona have become.

    Asking your own players to take massive wage cuts so you can use that money to buy and pay other players? They have the cheek to make out it’s wrong if their players refuse or god forbid actually want paid.

    You couldn’t paint a red neck on them.

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 07:28

    proper headline should read: can barca register new players?

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 07:27

    NO

  • Comment posted by You, today at 07:25

    Can Barcelona beat administration?

    Mes que un club?

    Yes. A total mess. I don't think anyone cares about whether they can beat Real Madrid.

    People care about the fact the club owes their own players about 400 million in salary and still justify blowing 200 million on new signings? Criminal!

    Barcelona should be made an example of.

    I hope the club is severely punished one way or another.

  • Comment posted by theweeboab, today at 07:23

    Atletico will win La Liga AND Champions League.

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 07:37

      Rutland23 replied:
      Keep taking the meds son!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 07:23

    No

  • Comment posted by omorodion , today at 07:23

    Remove all this so called integrity test, allow clubs the free will to run their clubs, ESL or whatever,the world need the new. Can't wait to watch Spanish football, making the EPL sit up.

    • Reply posted by Bingers, today at 07:47

      Bingers replied:
      I thought that's exactly what they were doing anyway ...all the top clubs don't follow the 'integrity test' currently and run their footy club like a small oil empire, can't wait to watch exactly the same clubs all around europe win their respective leagues again....for the next 20 years

  • Comment posted by PreferNotToSay, today at 07:22

    No one cares about this circus of sycophancy. Barcelona have essentially sold off their future to buy 5 players , haven’t paid their current squad, are treating De Jong despicably and are struggling to register new players due to financial pressures. They are a once great club who are now a shining beacon fir all that is wrong with the game… let’s hope they crash and burn

    • Reply posted by Lemo, today at 07:52

      Lemo replied:
      Indeed. If they make a challenge this season, it’s because they have delayed the inevitable this time around and this article can be resurrected in a year, in a year, in a year…..

  • Comment posted by Norm, today at 07:20

    In a word. NO.

    Madrid have too much quality across the squad and will not be troubled by Barcelona.

    I am more concerned about Atleti, U think they will be smarting from last season and I expect a strong challenge from them.

    Sevilla could struggle having lost their cb's and whilst Isco is a good signing they still lack a striker as things stand.

    I think Betis can push for 4th this season.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 07:46

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      You know RM were hammered just a few months ago by Barca, RM won the league because Barca had several months of turmoil until there were changes halfway through, RM are often poor in the league, it's the CL they focus on

