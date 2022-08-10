Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Defending champions Liverpool are among seven Premier league clubs who are yet to join the competiton

Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers.

Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers.

The second round ties will take place during the week commencing Monday, 22 August.

There are tricky away trips to League Two sides for newly-promoted Premier League Nottingham Forest, who face Grimsby Town, and Fulham, who go to Crawley Town.

A host of top-flight teams will play at League One grounds, with Southampton visiting Cambridge United and Brentford travelling to Colchester United, while Oxford United host Crystal Palace and Forest Green Rovers welcome Brighton.

Elsewhere, Wolves will be at home to Championship side Preston North End, Leeds United host League One Barnsley at Elland Road and Bournemouth visit Norwich City.

Fourteen Championship sides played lower-league opposition in the first round and, after all nine second-tier sides lost matches against lower-ranked clubs on Tuesday, only Blackburn and Rotherham managed to avoid shocks on Wednesday.

Defending champions Liverpool, along with the six other Premier League Clubs who are competing in European competitions this season, will enter the EFL Cup in the third round.

Northern section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Milton Keynes Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion