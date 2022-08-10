Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National)
Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail)
Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League qualifiers after Aziz Behich was given clearance to line up against the Eredivisie outfit. (Courier)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has sympathised with fans group Fair City Unity who are leading a boycott of Saturday's trip to Ibrox over ticket prices. (Courier)
Former St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry has revealed that in addition to turning down a contract with the Perth side, there were also approaches from Motherwell and Ross County before he opted for Salford City. (Football Scotland)