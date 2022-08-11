Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl joined the club's board to answer questions at the annual fans forum

For more than two decades fans have been able to grill Southampton's management at the annual fans forum.

Managers, directors, CEO's and players have all faced tough questions from supporters at the BBC Radio Solent event.

"Fans have many ways to follow their club," said BBC Radio Solent's sports editor Adam Blackmore.

"But the forums are still the most effective way for them to direct their thoughts to the people at the top.

"We've being doing the forums for a long time and I always try to impress on fans what an opportunity it is to have their say without any media management - they are a joy to do."

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, managing director Toby Steele, women's manager Marieanne Spacey-Cale and CEO Martin Semmens made up this year's panel.

We have picked out some of the highlights from an eventful night at St Mary's Stadium.

Q: What changes will you bring in with a new backroom staff?

Hasenhuttl: "It's good to have someone new in your staff group that offers a new voice and input. That doesn't mean we've done a bad job the last few years. But sometimes it's necessary for the players to have someone new around to share new ideas. The most important thing for me, is that we never lose our DNA, we are an active pressing team, and some big teams have struggled against us - we should never lose that identity.

"It's very important that we are flexible in our shape, especially against the top teams, but the DNA must always be there it is the one thing that must always be the same. Our team must be running and fighting more than the opponent. I'm convinced this is the best way for us to play football."

Q: What are members of the panel most optimistic about this season?

Steele: "The new coaching staff and getting fresh voices into the club. Our new talented young players are really exciting too."

Spacey-Cale: "I'm optimistic about how we can challenge ourselves in the league above. It's a big difference to where we were and to where we are going. But the players are really focused on being the best that they can be in the Championship this season."

Hasenhuttl: "I know we have a good team. We are in the strongest league in the world. The most important thing is to keep this wonderful club where it is or even a bit higher."

Hasenhuttl was quizzed on the future of Che Adams and the prospect of adding some more firepower up front

Q: Is Che Adams part of Southampton's plans going forward - why is he on the bench? I don't feel Adam Armstrong is Premier League proven.

Semmens: "Firstly, Everton are not trying to take Che Adams on loan. 90% of what you read in the media isn't true. It's not real and it won't happen - so you don't need to worry about that."

Hasenhuttl: "Che didn't play because Adam Armstrong scored the most goals in pre-season. If you want to work for a club and do well in pre-season I feel you deserve to get a chance to play in the beginning. Joe Aribo also showed he can score goals for me - when you have the two options it was the choice to go with these two guys. In the end it is up to performances. Che scored his last goal in February, that doesn't mean he can't score in the future, I love his mentality and I think he is able to score more Premier League goals than he did last season."

Q: Saints policy of bringing in and developing younger players is commendable but it has an element of risk doesn't it?

Semmens: "I don't think so. Ralph has bought-in to what we do here. What we need to get better is quality on the pitch, we need better players, but we have to be realistic we can't buy better players who are 25-years-old.

"We believe we've got a good team in a very good league and if we need to get the best young players into the building then they have to be a bit younger. We try and find the best young players in the world, Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu are good examples of that, and then we create the best possible environment for them to learn and develop.

"Then they have to show us that they can perform in the Premier League. Those players want to come here and play so that model works for us. But that doesn't mean it's our only model and that we're only ever going to sign 18-year-olds."

Q: What's the future for Alex McCarthy and Theo Walcott? Is there an opportunity to get another striker in?

Semmens: "McCarthy and Walcott are fantastic people, among the nicest in football, both are part of our squad and if something changes in the next few weeks it will - but there is no issue with them right now.

"Ralph and I talk about 'experience' and he says to me, 'is it about experience?' because we have lots of players with 'experience'. We have to ask, is he a better player and is he going to make the team better? At the end of the day it's about quality in this league."

Hasenhuttl: "It helps massively when you have a proven scorer up front who can get goals from nowhere. We are looking for this player. The problem is, every club is looking for proven goal scorers in the range of £40-50 million. I agree we need a special guy up front who can score us some more goals than last season."

The annual fans forum, hosted by BBC Radio Solent, has been running for more than two decades

Q: I'm concerned with what's happening in the Itchen North stand this season. We have stewarding issues where they are letting opposition fans come in wearing colours which is causing bother. I thought the stand was for home supporters only. It feels like our fans are getting blamed for acting-up when it's the away supporters.

Steele: "Since fans returned to St Mary's post-Covid we have seen a deterioration in behaviour particularly in Itchen North. That's caused real concern for the police and the Sports Ground Safety Authority who provide us with our license to hold games and have fans in the stadium.

"As a result we have had to reduce the capacity in blocks one and two by 25% for the start of the season and we can only sell to season ticket holders. This isn't a decision we've made, this has been in reaction to the Safety Authority telling us what we need to do.

"If fan behaviour doesn't improve not only could there potentially be a further reduction in capacity but a barrier might have to be installed between the home and away fans - like at West Ham. We don't want that to happen."

Q: How important is it that Southampton Women are playing home games at St Mary's with ticket sales up by 160%?

Spacey-Cale: "It's definitely progress for the women's game. It is a little frustrating we're playing on the same day as the men but it's also a massive pat on the back for the girls because we are the first Championship game of the season. It says a lot about the success of this club and it's a nice big welcome to the Championship."

Q: Now that the men and women's teams are playing at St Mary's - will we see a double header?

Steele: "It's not out of the question. The one thing we need to think about when doing a double header is the use of facilities. There would have to be a significant time gap between the games and ideally the crowd who attended the first game would stay for the second. So that could be difficult. But we have discussed bringing in facilities to make that work and we also need to think about the pitch load as well and the affect that having two games might have on the surface.

"I think this season, we want to get the women's team firmly embedded at St Mary's and then maybe its something we think about for next season 2023-24."

Women's manager Spacey-Cale says her squad is prepared for their first season in the Championship after gaining promotion

Q: Will there be a safe standing trial?

Steele: "We hope to do a trial this season or maybe in the 2023-24 campaign. We know fans want to stand and we can see that on match days. We are happy to provide that and obviously it comes at a significant cost to the club but we know that's what fans want, so we are looking at the prospect in depth."

Q: Final question... I'm hearing a lot about working hard to stay in the Premier League. But are we ever going to have the ambition to play European football again?

Semmens: "We have a clear strategy to get into the Premier League's top 10. It is getting harder competitively and financially. But that doesn't mean we don't have the drive and ambition to win the league. The ambition of the club is to build in our own way and have an identity.

"Our view is, if we can stay in the best league in the world, make the right signings and everything goes our way, then we will get back into European football. I'd say the owners want the same too, they have a drive for us to be successful.

"We have spent a large amount of money without selling a single player. We have really good owners, who know our model, they aren't going to spend £50 million on a 32-year-old player with a bad knee, they are going to follow our model, and they have a serious drive to push us up the league and see us perform well."

You can listen to the full Saints Fans Forum hosted by BBC Radio Solent on BBC Sounds here.