Millie Bright won the Women's FA Cup for a fourth time with Chelsea in May

Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player.

Bright, who has 58 England caps, played in all six games of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph last month.

"I can't wait to continue fighting for more trophies," said Bright.

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: "We are absolutely delighted that Millie has signed a new contract.

"The way that she leads on and off the pitch is second to none and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euros which was a very proud moment for the club."

Bright has helped Chelsea win 12 major trophies, including the WSL six times, the FA Cup on four occasions and two Continental Cups.