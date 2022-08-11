Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jordon Garrick (left) helped Plymouth reach the fourth round of the FA Cup last season where they lost to Chelsea after extra-time

Lincoln City have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City forward Jordon Garrick on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals in 50 appearances during a loan spell with Plymouth last term.

Garrick made his first-team debut for the Swans in August 2019 and has gone on to play 14 times in the Championship, scoring twice.

He becomes the League One Imps' seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

"I'm super happy to be here - I've been at Swansea now for 10 years and it feels like this is the right club to take my career to the next step," Garrick said. external-link

"I spoke to Liam Cullen, who was on loan here last season, he said it was a great group of lads and a well-run club. He said how passionate the fans are and spoke nothing but positively about the club."

Lincoln have made an unbeaten start to the new season under boss Mark Kennedy, drawing both their league games before beating Doncaster in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

