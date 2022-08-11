Wes McDonald: Hartlepool United sign ex-Morecambe forward on undisclosed deal
Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool
Hartlepool United have signed free agent forward Wes McDonald on a permanent deal, with terms undisclosed.
The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 121 senior career games, 23 of which came last season with Morecambe before his post-season exit.
McDonald spent time with Crystal Palace, Fulham and Birmingham City but failed to make a first-team appearance.
"I am a direct, attacking player that wants to get the fans excited and off their seats," McDonald said.
"I have had some good conversations with the gaffer [Paul Hartley] and I knew straight away, Hartlepool was where I wanted to be."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.