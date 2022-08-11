Close menu

Quiz: Can you name the teams in the first all-Wales football league?

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales crowned its first ever national football league champions in 1993
Wales crowned its first ever national football league champions in 1993

The new Cymru Premier campaign kicks off this weekend - 30 years on from the competition's first season.

Back in 1992 a total of 20 clubs took part in what was then known as the League of Wales - and only only two of those sides have played in every season of the all-Wales top division.

So how many of those history-making sides from three decades ago do you think you can remember?

Try our quiz and find out - you have five minutes with some hints to help.

Remember to share your results on social media using #BBCFootball and good luck!

Can you name the 20 teams who competed for the first League of Wales title in 1992/93?

Score: 0 / 20
05:00
You scored 0/20
Copy and share link

HintClubs

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC