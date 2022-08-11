Coventry City took on Bristol City 30 miles away from their home ground in the 7,000 capacity Pirelli Stadium

Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy says the club would have been "kicked out" of the Carabao Cup had they not been able to play their first-round tie at Burton Albion's ground.

Wednesday's 'home' tie against Bristol City was moved to the Pirelli Stadium due to concerns over the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues lost the match 4-1.

"These games need to be decided on the pitch and a massive thanks to Bristol City," Boddy told BBC CWR.

Coventry had already postponed Sunday's Championship match against Rotherham because the pitch at the CBS Arena was deemed "unplayable" following the stadium's use during the rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

The ground - owned by Premiership rugby club Wasps - has also been used for music concerts this summer.

Wasps said they were "saddened" by criticism of the pitch and said they told Coventry in May it would not be relayed and received "no objection".

They also said they advised City to move the first few games away but were told that that was "not possible".

EFL rules state that any re-arranged tie has to be played at the "earliest reasonable opportunity" before the first scheduled match in the next round.

With second-round ties set for the week beginning 23 August and another round of Championship fixtures the week before, Boddy said Coventry had little choice but to get the game on at a neutral venue.

Had the tie not gone ahead Coventry would have forfeited the match with Bristol City receiving a bye into round two - in a similar manner to Tottenham when their fourth-round tie with Leyton Orient two seasons ago was postponed after a number of Covid cases in the Orient squad.

Moving more games 'not feasible'

"If we hadn't have played the EFL told us we would be expelled from the competition - because of the fixture list," Boddy said.

"There was no doubt about that so it was a case of either playing here, or a chance of playing at the CBS and not playing and being kicked out.

"We've got three big thank yous. The supporters have been magnificent again - in adversity, again, as we are.

"Massive thank you to (chairman) Ben Robertson at Burton Albion for hosting the game and to Bristol City, who chose to go through by winning the game on the pitch.

"They could've turned their back on it and made a noise to the EFL and not wanted to play but they've been brilliant. As have the EFL."

Coventry's next scheduled home game at the CBS Arena is against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday with Boddy adamant moving more games "would not be feasible".