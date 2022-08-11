Isaak Davies has represented Wales at every level from Under-17 to Under-21

Manager Steve Morison says Isaak Davies is facing his "biggest challenge" in the wake of Burnley's failed bid to sign the Cardiff City forward.

Cardiff this week turned down an approach for Davies, who is currently sidelined through injury, from their Championship rivals.

Burnley's offer for the 20-year-old was worth a reported £2.5m.

"I spoke to him about it on Tuesday and said it is going to be his biggest challenge," Morison said.

"I remember when it happened to me, as soon as you had a bad game everyone was saying, 'oh you don't want to be here'.

"And as soon as soon as you have a good game people say 'he is having a good game because he is trying to get a move'. You literally cannot win."

Davies worked under Craig Bellamy, who is now assistant to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, in the Cardiff academy.

He is yet to kick a ball this season because of a knee problem.

But the Wales Under-21 international impressed with three goals in 30 appearances last term and in March the club extended his contract to 2025.

Morison believes remaining at Cardiff would be best for Davies' development but is unhappy with the way the Burnley approach has been dealt with.

He said: "I am really disappointed the way it has been handled. I understand why it has been done like that because the people around him would like to push that, which disappoints me as well because some of the people around him are close and connected to the football club."

Morison says Davies would progress best at Cardiff because that means "playing at a football club where every time he walks in the pitch the place erupts".

"He is allowed to have a bad game. No-one is going to get on his back, he can learn and develop at the right speed," he added.

"Once it gets put to bed, which I am sure it will do once the window shuts, and he is hopefully on the grass and scoring goals, we will get ready to deal with it all in January."

Morison, meanwhile, says he will be looking to offload players before the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

He has made 15 summer additions in a huge overhaul but will now move to send players out for their "development".

"100 per cent there will be people going out of the building. It's a long month and these things just take time," he said.