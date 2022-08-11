Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club.
Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo, initially on loan before making the move permanent in the summer of that year.
He has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.
