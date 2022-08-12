Can newly promoted Kilmarnock stun Celtic? Will Steven Hammell begin his Motherwell tenure with a win? Are Dundee United still haunted by their nightmarish European pummelling?

The answers will all be revealed this weekend as round three of the Scottish Premiership season swings into action.

Game of weekend: Kilmarnock v Celtic

Ange Postecoglou's travels with Celtic have taken him as far afield as the Arctic Circle and Hungary. This weekend, he breaks new ground with a 25-mile jaunt from Glasgow to the unfamiliar territory of Rugby Park.

The Australian may have never set foot in Kilmarnock's stadium but is well aware of its artificial pitch, where Celtic have slipped up in recent years, winning on just three of their past six visits.

Even the victories haven't always been hassle free. Back in 2019, it took a 90th-minute winner from Scott Brown - whose frenzied celebrations earned the skipper a sending-off - to break Killie's resistance.

Safely negotiating the perils of the the pitch would extend the champions' perfect start with a third consecutive win, a far cry from the helter-skelter start to Postecoglou's reign last summer, when patchy early league form followed a Champions League exit.

Odsonne Edouard, who has since moved to Crystal Palace, netted a double as Celtic won 4-0 in their previous meeting with Kilmarnock in February 2021

Both sides have different managers and a very different look from their last meeting 18 months ago, a 4-0 away win at Rugby Park in a campaign that ended unhappily for both as Celtic missed out on a 10th consecutive title and Killie suffered relegation.

The Ayrshire men returned at the first attempt, winning the Championship, but life back in the top flight doesn't get any easier for Derek McInnes' team.

Having snatched an opening-day point with a stoppage-time equaliser at home to United, Kilmarnock went down 2-0 away to Rangers last weekend and now face the other half of the Old Firm.

Can McInnes become the first Kilmarnock manager since the heady days of Steve Clarke - who oversaw a 2-1 win four years ago - to defeat Celtic?

Player to watch: Eamonn Brophy (St Mirren)

He goes by the nickname 'The Wolf' and his team are ravenous to turn around their howling fortunes in Saturday's basement battle.

Eamonn Brophy could well be unleashed from the start for the first time this season as St Mirren desperately try to claw their way up the table after opening with back-to-back defeats by Motherwell and Aberdeen.

That pointless start has merely deepened the plight after Saints failed to make it past the League Cup group stage, spiralling to an early exit following losses to lower-league sides Arbroath and Airdrieonians.

Brophy's effectiveness has been blunted by injury troubles, but the 26-year-old's form at previous club Kilmarnock earned him a Scotland cap and, when fit and firing, he can be an incisive threat.

St Mirren's visitors are Ross County, the only other side yet to pick up a point, and Brophy has a habit of thriving against the Dingwall side. He has fired more goals past County - six in 13 career meetings - than any other opponent.

Stephen Robinson could do with the striker enhancing that sequence to ease the strain on the St Mirren boss as he tries to get his rebuilt team off the mark.

Talking point: Dundee Utd scarred by Euro humiliation?

There are European exits and then there are soul-crushing skelpings so severe that they merit a place in the record books.

The latter has befallen United, who plummeted from the high of a 1-0 first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar to a 7-0 drubbing that matches the biggest-ever European defeat for a Scottish side. The United fan pictured fast sleep in his seat at the AFAS Stadion looked more lively than the visiting defence at times.

The only crumb of comfort was United didn't take the record outright. AZ rained in 24 shots, half of them on target, and a double-figure goal count wouldn't have been an unfair reflection of the Dutch side's dominance.

How Jack Ross' men rouse themselves for a crucial league trip to face Heart of Midlothian will be a rubber-necking fascination. The players would be forgiven for wishing to hide away from the world, but emerge they must at Tynecastle in a meeting of the sides that finished best of the rest in third and fourth last season.

United's European exit at least leaves them free to focus on improving their haul of one Premiership point from a possible six, but Ross will have to succeed where predecessor Tam Courts failed by getting the better of Hearts.

The Tynecastle side had United sussed last season, taking three wins and a draw, and head into this one fuelled by frustration after Hibs snatched a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser in Sunday's Edinburgh derby to deprive them of a second consecutive league win.

Managerial manoeuvres: Hammell the right man for Motherwell?

Motherwell fans hoping for a 'glamour' managerial appointment were perhaps left a little deflated when the club this week promoted from within by handing Steven Hammell the reins full-time.

A lack of viable out-of-work alternatives seemed to work in Hammell's favour and the former academy chief will now seek to make his mark after a win and loss as caretaker.

While predecessor Graham Alexander was tough for the support to warm to at times, even when sealing a top-six finish, Hammell - who amassed more than 500 appearances in claret and amber - is a beloved figure at Fir Park.

He'll need to harness that goodwill in his first crack at management, with the new era beginning with a trip to face Aberdeen.

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen was the scourge of the Dons last season with four goals across the clubs' four head-to-heads and Motherwell have only lost one of the past eight meetings, as well as winning three of four trips to Pittodrie.

This season's Aberdeen look a more fearsome proposition though. Jim Goodwin's summer signing tally stands at 11 and his intense work ethic demands are reaping early rewards. Ruining Hammell's big day would be another step in the right direction.