Jevani Brown is the first Exeter City player to be called up by Jamaica since Joel Grant in 2016

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come.

The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches.

Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later this month in Austria.

"Remember where we got Jevani Brown from, out of contract at Colchester, there were not too many suitors who wanted to take him," Taylor said.

"Now he's possibly one of the most talked about players at League One level.

"He's scoring goals, he's started the season well, getting international recognition, getting spoken about by a lot of people in football, so I feel we've played a part in that. It's down to Jevani first and foremost, but we've played a big part in that as well."

Brown is set to miss the league games against Cheltenham and Accrington as well as the second-round Carabao Cup match at Gillingham.

He scored seven goals in 49 appearances for City last season - six coming in the second half of the campaign as Exeter won promotion from League Two.

"There's no bigger accolade than international recognition, and if he goes and plays for Jamaica I'm absolutely delighted for Jevani, his family, his support network and everyone who's been through his journey so far," added Taylor.

"I'm excited that there's more to come from him.

"We'll miss him for a couple of games, but that's part and parcel of success, you play well on the football pitch and you get recognition and rewards, and international level is the top level of world football and we'll be wishing Jevani all the best."