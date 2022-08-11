Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

New signing Gibbons had started twice for Bristol Rovers in the league before suffering a foot fracture

Bristol Rovers full-back James Gibbons will miss a "significant" number of games after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.

The 24-year-old signed for Rovers in June on a deal until 2024 from League One rivals Port Vale.

He played the full 90 minutes of Rovers' two league matches this season but an MRI confirmed the injury after the 4-0 win over Burton Albion.

Gibbons is likely to be out of action for eight to 12 weeks.

"He didn't feel it in the game, so he got through the game fine, then Sunday he's woken up with a bit of swelling in his foot," Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We've then had that MRI'd and he's got a slight stress fracture of his second metatarsal. He'll be in a boot for four to six weeks. Depending how early he gets out [of it] depends on how early he gets back.

"We're looking at that as probably an eight to 12 week injury, so he's going to miss a significant chunk of games. But again, one man's bad news is another man's opportunity."