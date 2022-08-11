The most popular transfer going into gameweek two involves managers taking out Harry Kane to bring in Erling Haaland for Manchester City's game against Bournemouth.

Some of you will have planned this move from the off, hoping to benefit from a Kane haul for Tottenham against Southampton in gameweek one before moving on to captain Haaland at home against a newly promoted club.

That sound strategy didn't pay off in gameweek one but it was worth a try - and if you were savvy enough, you've also made the switch before the price changes, with Haaland going up £0.1m and Kane dropping £0.1m.

If you missed your opportunity to do that, then I don't think it's worth making two transfers and taking a four-point hit just to get Haaland in, particularly if you already have another Manchester City attacking player in your squad - or Mohamed Salah, who you can quite happily stick the captain's armband on for Liverpool's home game against Crystal Palace.

There's also nothing to say that Harry Kane won't be on the scoresheet for Spurs against Chelsea - and he's more likely to play 90 minutes than Haaland, who could easily be taken off early against Bournemouth if City are in a comfortable position. I'm not taking that as a given either, though, what with Bournemouth's hugely impressive start to the season against Aston Villa last weekend and Scott Parker's determination that his players will stand up and be counted.

If you have both Haaland and Salah in your squad, then the captaincy decision is a tricky one, particularly as having the Liverpool man in as a midfielder gets an extra point for a goal and also for a clean sheet.

We discussed this on the Fantasy 606 podcast this week and I'm going for Haaland while Statman Dave suggested he might be loyal to Salah. The Egyptian certainly has the track record to back up that decision but I've been bedazzled by the new kid on the block and am going for City to overwhelm Bournemouth on Saturday.

If you're happy with the way you set up your team in gameweek one and you can bank a transfer this week, then I think that's a great play to give you the flexibility to make two free transfers before gameweek three, when we will have a lot more information to hand.

I really like the idea of getting a Tottenham wing-back in my squad - Chris Sutton went with the inspired pick of Ryan Sessegnon at the start of the season - but I want to get a better idea of who will be the regular starters in those roles once everyone is up to full speed. Ivan Perisic is the most tempting choice at £5.5m but it's also been suggested that Dejan Kulusevski could do that job on the right-hand side and he's an £8m midfielder in the game.

As long as he's starting, then Kulusevski owners won't care - and it will be difficult for Antonio Conte to leave him out if he continues to play like he did against Southampton.

Statman Dave highlighted James Maddison in the Fantasy 606 podcast as the pick of the £8m midfielders based on the performances in gameweek one - the Leicester man had six shots on goal against Brentford, three of those in the box, and ended up with just one assist despite creating five chances for his team-mates. The only thing that puts me off is Leicester's fixtures, with a trip to Arsenal this weekend and a visit to Chelsea in gameweek four, either side of a home game against Southampton.

Darwin Nunez has also given us plenty to think about with his electrifying 39 minutes for Liverpool at Fulham - particularly if you already own Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and one of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane. Should we switch to three up front, which will mean taking a lot of money out of our defence or midfield?

In my squad, that would mean downgrading Liverpool's Andy Robertson to a £4m defender, probably Everton's Nathan Patterson as I already own Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, and maybe having to replace Reece James with a £5m defender such as Kyle Walker, Gabriel or Kieran Trippier. It would mean two out of Patterson, Williams, Pedro Neto, Leon Bailey and Andreas Pereira would have to start for me every week, so you have to weigh up whether you think the addition of Nunez is worth all that tinkering and whether he's going to significantly outscore Robertson as a Liverpool asset.

I think I need to see more evidence to be convinced.

Equally you could just make a straight switch for Gabriel Jesus - but you may end up regretting that, given Arsenal's promising set of fixtures in the early weeks of the season.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek two is available on the BBC Sounds App.